Heckroth, Finkenauer Staffer Spar Over Iowa Credentials

A small spat has broken out between the campaigns of two of the candidates hoping to unseat First District Congressman Rod Blum. Democrat Thomas Heckroth of Cedar Falls filed paperwork to enter the race on Monday. That morning, the Campaign Manager for fellow challenger Abby Finkenauer released a statement “welcoming” Heckroth into the race. In it, Joe Farrell noted that Heckroth recently moved back to Iowa after spending time working in Washington, DC and New York City. Farrell said the people of the First District deserve a representative with first-hand knowledge of the issues they’re facing, not someone who only speaks “from east coast talking points.” Heckroth responded by touting his Iowa bonafides, but saying that can’t be what the primary is all about. Heckroth says he looks forward to the chance to debate Finkenauer and any of the other Democrats on the issues. Finkenauer and Heckroth are two of the four Democrats who have announced they’ll be running in that party’s primary, which will be held next June.