Heavy Rains Believed to Be Cause of Sanitary Sewer Overflow

Those heavy rains late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning are thought to be to blame for a sanitary sewer overflow in Dubuque’s North End. The city says crews found a manhole had become dislodge due to the overflow in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue. That was at about 8:30 yesterday morning. The city’s engineering department is now monitoring flow information to try to determine the exact cause of the presumed overflow. Even still, the Iowa Department of Transportation is asking people to keep pets and children away from the area until at least tomorrow morning.