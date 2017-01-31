Heat win streak now at 8…Sixers overcome 46-point barrage by Cousins

MIAMI (AP)- Goran Dragic scored 20, Dion Waiters added 19 and the Miami Heat ran the NBA’s longest current winning streak to eight games with a 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Miami outscored Brooklyn 33-12 from 3-point range.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Robert Covington had 23 points and 10 rebounds to rally the Philadelphia 76ers to a 122-119 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Sixers overcame 46 points from DeMarcus Cousins and won again without injured center Joel Embiid , who’s out for three games with a knee contusion.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Jayson Tatum had 19 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored 21 points and No. 21 Duke beat No. 20 Notre Dame 84-74. Luke Kennard and Matt Jones each added 16 points for the Blue Devils, who are 17-5 after putting together consecutive wins for the first time since the first week of January.

NEW YORK (AP) – The St. Louis Cardinals have been ordered by Major League Baseball to pay Houston $2 million dollars and give the Astros two picks in this year’s draft for an employee hacking the Astros. Commissioner Rob Manfred also banned former St. Louis scouting executive Christopher Correa for life.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Free agent Brandon Moss has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the Royals. He is expected to take over for Kendrys Morales, who left the Royals as a free agent for a $33 million, three-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.