Heat tip their Waiters…Warriors, Cavs reload…Francona still undergoing tests…Kvitova ousted

MIAMI (AP) – A person with knowledge of the situation says Heat guard Dion Waiters is staying in Miami after accepting a four-year, $52 million contract. Waiters averaged 15.8 points in 46 games last season and was a significant part of Miami’s turnaround as the team went 30-11 following an 11-30 start. Waiters missed Miami’s last 13 games with a badly sprained ankle.

UNDATED (AP) – The Golden State Warriors have deepened their reserve pool by working out a one-year, $5.2 million contract with veteran Nick Young. He averaged 13.2 points in 60 games for the Lakers last season before declining the player option in his contract. And Cleveland Cavaliers reserve forward Richard Jefferson says he will return to the club for his 17th NBA season.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss at least a few more games as doctors try to pinpoint his medical issues. The 58-year-old Francona remains at the Cleveland Clinic undergoing tests to determine what has made him light-headed and increased his heart rate over the past month. At this point, it’s unclear when he’ll be discharged or if he’ll be able to manage the American League All-Star team next week.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) – American Madison Brengle pulled off the biggest upset during Day 3 at Wimbledon by knocking off two-time champion Petra Kvitova , 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in the second round. Second-seed Simona Halep moved on to the third round, as did fourth seed Elinva Svitolina, No. 6 Johanna Konta and No. 8 Dominika Cibulkova. Men’s top seed Andy Murray and No. 4 Rafael Nadal advanced in straight sets to join seventh seed Marin Cilic and No. 9 Kei Nishikori in the third round.

EDMONTON (AP) – The Edmonton Oilers have worked out an eight-year, $100 million contract with team captain Connor McDavid, who received the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. The package averages out to $12.5 million a season, making the 20-year-old center the league’s highest-paid player in annual salary. McDavid just led the NHL in scoring with 100 points in his second NHL season.