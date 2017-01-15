Health care in the new year

Like the rest of the country, Dubuque will face its’ share of challenges this year. That was the primary message delivered by six speakers at the 2017 Forecast Luncheon hosted by the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. The focus was on manufacturing, healthcare, workforce/education, non-profits, finance and small business. Jodi Faustin, CEO at Grand River Medical Group and Tri-State Independent Physicians Association says it’s too early to say what the impact on the healthcare industry will be with the dismantling of “Obamacare”. Faustin says Dubuque is second to none when it comes to providing quality health care.