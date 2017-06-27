Hazel Green Police Car Damaged in Crash

A Hazel Green police vehicle was heavily damaged after a crash with another car last week. On Thursday morning, Hazel Green Police Chief James Monahan was parked on Percival Street running radar checks of vehicle speed. A few minutes after 8:00 AM, he saw a vehicle travelling faster than the posted speed limit. Monahan turned on his vehicle’s lights and made a hand signal for the driver to pull over. But at the same time, 61-year-old Barbara Hammer of Cuba City was driving up behind Monahan’s vehicle. She saw the lights were on, but interpreted his hand signal as a direction for her to keep going. She then struck the driver’s side of the patrol car as Monahan went to pull into traffic. Neither driver was injured, but the squad car sustained heavy damage. No charges have been filed in the case.