Hawkeyes Win Fourth Straight

The Iowa Hawkeye basketball team began their final week before Big Ten play with a solid victory over North Dakota last night in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes shot 46% from the field on the way to an 84-73 win over UND, Iowa’s fourth consecutive win. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says North Dakota presented some of the same challenges Iowa will face when they begin the Big Ten season next week. Peter Jok and Jordan Bohannon led the scoring for Iowa with 18 points apiece. But McCaffery singled out the play of Ahmad Wagner, who scored eight points and assisted two other buckets before being saddled with foul trouble. The Hawkeyes will be right back to action tomorrow night when they host Delaware State in their final non-conference tilt.