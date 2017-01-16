Hawkeyes Thumped At Northwestern
Life on the road in the Big Ten isn’t easy. Three days after knocking off 17th ranked Purdue in Iowa City, the Iowa men’s basketball team was dealt a humbling 89-54 road loss at Northwestern last night. Hawkeyes fell to 11-8 overall and 3-3 in conference play. The Wildcats shot nearly 60 percent from the field, made 11 3-pointers, had a 42-18 advantage in points in the paint while out-rebounding Iowa, 39-24. Ryan Kriener was one of Iowa’s bright spots for Iowa, scoring a career-high 14 points, making 6-of-7 field goals in 22 minutes. Freshman Tyler Cook tied for the team lead with 14 points. Iowa returns to action Thursday, hosting Maryland.