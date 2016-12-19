Hawkeyes Step Up Their “D”

The Iowa Hawkeye basketball team has looked much better on the defensive end in their most recent victories. The Hawks have held each of their last three opponents to fewer than 70 points. That comes after a stretch where Iowa gave up at least 90 points to three consecutive opponents. Saturday’s win over UNI might be the Hawkeyes’ best defensive performance to date, as they held the Panthers to just 46 in the most lopsided game the two teams have played in 15 years. Senior guard Peter Jok led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 21 points, but says Iowa’s focus continues to be on getting better defensively with the Big Ten season only a few days away. The Hawkeyes return to action tomorrow night when they host North Dakota. Their Big Ten opener comes the following Wednesday when Iowa visits Purdue. As for UNI, they travel to Tobacco Road to play at North Carolina Wednesday night.