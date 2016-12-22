Hawkeyes Return to Action Tonight

The Iowa basketball team returns to action tonight after just a single day off, but the Hawkeyes are likely happy to be getting back on the court. Much of the discussion of Iowa’s win over North Dakota on Tuesday has centered on the very end of the contest. With the Hawkeyes leading by double digits, North Dakota continued its very physical play until the final horn. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery wasn’t happy, so he sent his players to the locker room without shaking hands with their opponents. The Hawkeyes will likely be hoping to avoid any similar controversy when they face Delaware State tonight in their final game before beginning Big Ten conference action. Tip-off is scheduled for a few minutes after 8:00 in Iowa City. The game is being televised by the Big Ten Network.