Hawkeyes Cruise Past Delaware State

The Iowa Hawkeye basketball team has wrapped up the non-conference portion of the schedule with an 8-5 record following the Hawks’ 89-57 win over Delaware State last night. Iowa shot better than fifty percent from the field in the game’s opening half to build a 43-20 advantage at halftime, and cruised from there. Peter Jok led Iowa in scoring with 17 points, despite playing just 15 minutes. The Hawkeyes have now won five straight after dropping four consecutive contests in late November and early December. Coach Fran McCaffery noted their improvement in his postgame comments. Iowa now has nearly a full week off before opening the Big Ten schedule on Wednesday against Purdue. McCaffery says it will be good for his players to get a little bit of a break. Former Wahlert star Cordell Pemsl notched 8 points for Iowa.