Harrison Ford Spotted in Galena

The star of some of Hollywood’s biggest film franchises was in northwest Illinois this weekend. Actor Harrison Ford and his wife, actress Calista Flockhart, were spotted in Galena. According to a post on the Facebook page of Galena restaurant Vinny Vanucchi’s, Ford and Flockhart stopped in for dinner. Ford is known to occasionally stay in the Galena area. While he’s a native of the Chicago suburbs, he attended college and performed in summer stock in southern Wisconsin. Ford’s half-century acting career has included starring roles in the “Star Wars” series, as well as his multiple turns as archaeologist Indiana Jones. Flockhart is most known for her starring role in the critically acclaimed TV show “Ally McBeal,” which aired on Fox in the late 90s and early 2000s.