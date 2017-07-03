Harper, Judge most popular All-Stars…NBA moves…Habs extend Price…Stanley wins…Major winners

NEW YORK (AP) – Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper and New York Yankees rookie outfielder Aaron Judge were the top vote-getters in their respective leagues for next Tuesday’s All-Star game at Miami. Harper picked up more than 4.6 million votes in the fan balloting, while Judge picked up almost 4.5 million. Judge, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado are among 12 first-time starters, the most since voting was returned to the fans in 1970.

UNDATED (AP) – A person with knowledge of the situation says the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to terms with shooter Kyle Korver on a three-year, $22 million contract. The agency that represents Jodie Meeks says the free-agent shooting guard has agreed to join the Washington Wizards. And the Houston Rockets have worked out another contract with Nene, one day after an initial agreement was voided because it violated the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

UNDATED (AP) – Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has accepted an eight-year contract extension that runs through 2025-26. Price helped the Canadiens win the Atlantic Division title last season, recording a 2.23 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage in 62 games. He won the Hart Trophy as MVP and Vezina Trophy as the top goaltender in 2014-15 when he led the NHL with a 1.96 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) – Kyle Stanley parred the first playoff hole to beat Charles Howell III and win the PGA’s Quicken Loans National in Maryland. Stanley managed to go up-and-down for par in the playoff after Howell missed a 21-foot putt to win on the final hole of regulation. Both players closed with 4-under 66s that left them 7 under for the tournament.

UNDATED (AP) – Danielle Kang has her first LPGA Tour title after taking the Women’s PGA Championship in Illinois. The 24-year-old Kang closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271 at Olympia Fields, one shot ahead of defending champion Brooke Henderson. And Kenny Perry has captured the U.S. Senior Open by two shots over third-round leader Kirk Triplett.