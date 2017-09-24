Hanover Man Sentenced for kicking

Kicking an on-duty law enforcement officer has landed a Jo Daviess County man in jail for nearly three years. 44-year-old Terrence Hudson of Hanover reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and pled guilty to one count of Aggravated Battery on a Peace Officer. In exchange, three other charges against him were dropped. As part of the agreement, Hudson admitted that he kicked a Jo Daviess County sheriff’s deputy in the leg. Hudson has been sentenced to spend three years in prison, but will get credit for the nearly five months he’s already spent in jail.