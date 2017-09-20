Hanover Man Going To Prison 

A Hanover man is going to prison for kicking a Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy. Online court records say 44 year old Terrence Hudson threatened to kill fire fighters who were responding to an arson fire in Hanover in July of 2016. Hudson was also accused of punching a deputy twice and trying to kick deputies and fire fighters as he was being arrested. Hudson kicked a deputy as he was being searched just before being placed in a squad car. In a deal with prosecutors, Hudson pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery of a peace officer. He was sentenced to three years in prison. In exchange for his guilty plea, a judge dismissed charges of aggravated assault of a fire fighter, resisting a police officer and a second charge of aggravated assault of a police officer. Court records did not give any details about the arson fire or if Hudson was involved.