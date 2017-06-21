Hammel Named to NCAA Board of Governors Student-Engagement Subcommittee

INDIANAPOLIS– Wartburg senior football player, Parker Hammel was one of three national Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) members to be elected to represent Division III on the NCAA Board of Governors Student-Athlete Engagement Committee. Hammel, a former Dubuque Senior prep will join SAAC representatives from all three NCAA Divisions, one Board of Governor member and one member of the Division I, II, or III Management Council.

Hammel’s tenure on the national SAAC committee began in January 2017 and he attended the NCAA convention that month.