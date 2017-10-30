Most Halloween Weekend Arrests Alcohol-Related

Dubuque Police had to deal with more than a few tricksters over the Halloween weekend. According to online records, a total of nine people were arrested between Friday and Saturday night outside of bars either in the Lower Main area or along Central Avenue. Nearly all of those arrests were on alcohol-related charges, with six people arrested for Public Intoxication and one for Operating While Intoxicated. Among the other charges filed were Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to those same police records, Halloween weekends in 2015 and 2016 combined for fewer arrests than this weekend.