Hall Receives Life Sentence

The first defendant tried in connection with a shooting death at a Key West mobile home park has been sentenced to life in prison. 19-year-old Imere Hall was found guilty on First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Robbery charges last month. Yesterday, Dubuque County Judge Thomas Bitter gave Hall the mandatory life sentence that accompanies a murder conviction. Hall is one of eight people accused of taking part in what was planned to be a robbery of 21-year-old Collin Brown at his mobile home. But when Brown escaped from the trailer and tried to run for help, he was shot and killed. In addition to the life term on the murder charge, Hall was also sentenced to 25 years in prison on the robbery charge. His lawyers have said they plan to appeal the sentence, which they claim is unconstitutional for a teenager like Hall.