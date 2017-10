IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior Megan Gustafson was named Preseason All-Big Ten by league coaches and media.

Gustafson led the team in scoring (18.5), rebounding (10.1), and field goal percentage (64.7) last season. She also became Iowa’s single-season rebounding record holder last season.

The Hawkeyes women tip off the season with an exhibition contest at home against Minnesota State-Moorhead on Sunday, Nov. 5.