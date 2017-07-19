Gunfire in Neighborhood Surprises Dubuque Woman

A Dubuque woman whose home was struck by bullets late Monday night says gunfire is incredibly rare in her neighborhood. Tammy Steffen lives in the 1200 block of Walnut Street, near the intersection with Chestnut Street. That’s where Dubuque Police say gunfire was heard at about 11:30 Monday night. Steffen’s home was one of two houses that were hit. It wasn’t long afterward that police arrived and began investigating. Steffen says the sight of police looking through her and her neighbors’ yards is not something she’s used to. A car in the neighborhood was struck as well. Police say they’ve identified some persons of interest in the case, but have not yet made any arrests.