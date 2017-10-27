Guilty Plea in Dropped Gun Case

A man accused of dropping a gun outside a Dubuque business, causing it to go off, has pled guilty to a federal charge. 32-year-old Christopher Roundtree admitted having a gun, despite being barred from possessing a firearm during a hearing in US District Court in Cedar Rapids on Thursday. Roundtree had been charged following an incident in the parking lot of Fashion Touch Dry Cleaners on Grandview Avenue back in June. As he got out of a car, he dropped a gun, which discharged a round when it hit the ground. Roundtree was initially facing five local charges, but federal authorities later added a count of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. Roundtree was legally barred from having guns due to a previous felony conviction. Roundtree could face up to five years in prison. It’s not known when he’ll be sentenced.