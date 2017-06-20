Gremmel Family Questions Berry’s Release for Medical Appointments

The mother of a teenager killed in a car crash is questioning the procedures that allow the man responsible to leave jail. 17-year-old Gavin Gremmel died as a result of a head-on collision with a semi in November 2014. The driver of the car he was in, Cody Berry, reached a plea deal with prosecutors in March. He pled to one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence and is currently in jail awaiting sentencing. But under an agreement signed last week, he is allowed to leave jail in street clothes while his girlfriend takes him to doctor’s appointments and physical therapy sessions in Dubuque. Gremmel’s mother, Desiree, says that should not be the case. According to the Jo Daviess County State Attorney, deputies cannot transport a prisoner across state lines. He tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV that the Gremmels agreed to let Berry visit the doctor when they reviewed the terms of his plea deal. But Desiree says what’s happening now was not what they discussed. Berry is facing up to three years in prison. His sentencing date has not been set.