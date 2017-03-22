Greater Dubuque to Launch North End Revitalization Effort

Greater Dubuque Development is set to launch a new five-year campaign, which will include a focus on improvements to Dubuque’s North End. The “Greater Dubuque 2020” campaign will be a continuation of many of the organization’s current efforts, with an additional focus on removing some of the blight and crime that’s taken hold in the northern part of the city. Greater Dubuque President and CEO Rick Dickinson says that area has been neglected for too long. The boundaries of the North End are not specifically defined, but for Greater Dubuque’s purposes, will include everything north of 10th Street between the bluff and the river. According to Dickinson, people who live and work in that part of town are proud of the area and want to see it cleaned up. One point of focus for the campaign will to convert many of the North End’s rental properties back to family-owned homes. Dickinson says they’ll also look to make the gateway to the city from the north look more like Dubuque’s other entry points, an effort that will be helped by Central Avenue becoming a city street, rather than a US highway. While the North End may currently be seen as the “rough part” of Dubuque, Dickinson doesn’t believe there has to be a bad part of town. Greater Dubuque plans to raise $10 million to fund their new campaign between now and when it officially launches in June.