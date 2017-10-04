Grassley Talks Border Security 

Iowa Republican Senator Charles Grassley says there needs to be changes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. But that might not be something the president campaigned on. Grassley made his comments during a Senate Judiciary hearing on the DACA program this week. President Trump has long said he wants a wall along the border between the U.S. and Mexico. But the administration says it is willing to separate border wall and DACA discussions. DACA is a program that protects children brought to the U.S. illegally from deportation. DACA recipients have until tomorrow to renew their status.