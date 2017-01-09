Grassley: “Obamacare” Repeal Needs to Be Transitional Process

One of President-elect Donald Trump’s stated goals for his first month in office is to repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as “Obamacare.” Iowa Senator Charles Grassley is also in favor of scraping the health care law. But he says Congress will need to do so in a way that prevents any losses in coverage. Grassley says Obamacare has ruined the country’s healthcare delivery system. Grassley believes a major overhaul of Obamacare will make things better for physicians, patients, and insurance providers. Grassley adds that some of the more popular aspects of Obamacare could be held over. Those include the ability to get coverage regardless of pre-existing conditions and allowing parents to keep adult children on their insurance until the age of 26.