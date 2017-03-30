Grassley Meets With Dubuque Chamber Delegation

Iowa Senator Charles Grassley was one of several federal lawmakers who met a delegation from the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce yesterday afternoon. Among the topics discussed was the Southwest Arterial project, which has received some federal money through a highway bill signed by then-President Obama in 2015. The Dubuquers also want politicians in Washington to get rid of what they call “harmful regulations” that are hurting the business community. President Trump’s budget proposal includes the elimination of Community Development Block Grants, but Grassley sees no problem with cities receiving similar funds to be spent as they choose. While Grassley supports many of the things the Dubuque Chamber is advocating for, he says there is a limit to what he can do. The Dubuque delegation also met with fellow US Senators Joni Ernst of Iowa and Dick Durbin of Illinois, and Congressman Rod Blum, who lives in Dubuque.