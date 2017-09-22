Grassley Leaning In Favor Of New Health Care Bill

Republicans have begun to rally around a health bill that would block-grant federal health care funding to the states. Iowa Senator Charles Grassley says the bill returns authority and resources to the states, that would enable them to make better decisions for their citizens on health care than Washington can. There are some things in the bill that Grassley favors, like returning decision making to the states on health care. But he is concerned that it’s not clear how people with pre-existing conditions will be able to afford health insurance. The bill would not grant waivers to states that sold insurance that did not cover pre-existing conditions. Right now Grassley says he’s leaning in favor of the new proposal, but he’s not sure if there are enough votes in the Senate to get it passed. The bill is expected to be brought to the floor next week for a vote ahead the crucial September 30th deadline that would allow Republicans to pass it by a simple majority. Grassley held a town-hall style meeting this morning (Friday morning) with employees at Sedgwick Claims Management Services in Dubuque.