Grassley Intends to Support Gorsuch’s Nomination

The Iowa Senator who chairs the Judiciary Committee intends to support President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court. The President has nominated Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died nearly a year ago. Iowa Senator Charles Grassley says Gorsuch is the kind of judge needed to balance the current Supreme Court. Grassley refused to hold hearings on then-President Barack Obama’s nominee to fill the seat last year. He now says he’s ready to move forward and is hoping for cooperation from Democrats. Gorsuch has served on the Denver-based Tenth Circuit Court for a little more than ten years. He clerked for a pair of Supreme Court justices in the early 1990s and was a Harvard Law classmate of former President Obama.