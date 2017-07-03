Grassley to Appear in HBO Documentary on Constitution, Declaration of Independence

Iowa Senator Charles Grassley will be part of a documentary that will air on the 4th of July. The HBO special will feature Supreme Court justices, members of Congress, and former presidents reading the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Grassley’s will read from Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution. That’s the part that gives state legislatures the authority to determine details of setting congressional elections. The documentary, called “The Words That Built America,” will air Tuesday evening at 6 PM Iowa time. According to a preview for the documentary, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth will appear as well. It will be available on HBO’s YouTube channel.