Grassley On Ag Sec Nominee Perdue

The jury is still out on President Donald Trump’s nominee for Agriculture Secretary. Last week Trump chose former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue to head the department. Iowa Senator Charles Grassley says its’ been 20 years since someone from the south was Secretary of Agriculture and he’s not sure if Perdue appreciates the role of the family farmer. Grassley says he spoke with a member of the transitional team to make sure that the views of Midwestern farmers are heard and considered by the new Agriculture Secretary. If confirmed, Perdue would replace former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack as Ag Secretary.