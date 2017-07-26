Grant County Storm Damage Approaches $2 Million

Last week’s storms are now being blamed for nearly $2 million in damage in Grant County alone. The county’s Emergency Management office has released a report detailing the extent of the damage done by strong winds and heavy rains that hit the county during the latter portion of last week. The total dollar value of the damage currently sits at $1.98 million, but that does not include impacts on county roads. About one-third of that damage was done in the town of Cassville, where analysts have calculated the damages at about $730,000. Grant is one of seventeen counties included in a disaster declaration that was signed by Governor Scott Walker over the weekend.