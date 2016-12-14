Grant County Starts “Drive Sober” Effort Thursday

Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office will be spending the final two weeks of the year looking out for impaired drivers. The department will be taking part in a national “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that begins Thursday. Sheriff Nate Dreckman. He says people have lots of options to help them avoid getting behind the wheel while drunk. Dreckman says holiday season is really not any busier than any other time of year for law enforcement in southwest Wisconsin. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will run through New Year’s Day.