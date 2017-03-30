Grant County Road Rage Incident Investigated

Authorities in Grant County are looking for the driver of a car that was involved in a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened at around 4 pm. near the intersection of Wisconsin 11 and Grant County Z. The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon Chrysler 200 with license plates that may feature a Harley Davidson logo. It also has a floral pattern on the small driver’s side rear window. The male driver of the car is 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall with a thin build. He has brown hair and a little facial hair. If you have information about this incident contact Grant County Crime Stoppers or the Sheriff’s Department.