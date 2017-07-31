Grant County Motorcycle Crash Sends Man To The Hospital

A motorcycle crash in Grant County last week sent a Lake Villa, Illinois man to the hospital. The accident happened on City O, about three miles west of U.S. Highway 151 in Harrison Township. 55 year old Robert Engelman was the lead rider with a group of three friends riding their motorcycles west on City O last Thursday morning. As Engelman was going around a curve his cycle ran over some loose gravel on the road. Engelman lost control and his bike left the road, went over a patch of grass down a hill and into a creek. Engelman was thrown from the bike and injured. The nature of his injuries are unknown. He was taken to South West Health Center for treatment. Engelman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.