Grant County Gas Theft Arrest 

A man was arrested in Grant County Monday morning after police say he drove off without paying for gas. The Dickeyville Police Department notified the sheriff’s office to be on the lookout for a vehicle that was involved in a gas theft from the Dickeyville BP at around 10 a.m. A few later a deputy spotted the suspect vehicle traveling south on Highway 151 near Kieler. The deputy followed the vehicle for several miles with its emergency lights and siren activated. The vehicle finally stopped near the Highway 11 off-ramp. The driver, 38 year old Robbie Hess was arrested on two warrants from Iowa and Rock County. Hess was cited for Operating after Revocation and Driving with No Insurance. His passenger, 32 year old Rebecca Pline of Dubuque was arrested on a warrant out of Lafayette County. Pline was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.