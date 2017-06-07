Grant County Deer vs. Motorcycle Crash Sends Two People To The Hospital

Two people were hospitalized after the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer in Boscobel Sunday night. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office 52 year old Russell Beatty of Boscobel was traveling west on Highway 133 at around 9 p.m. near the intersection of James Drive, when he saw a deer standing in the roadway. Beatty was unable to avoid the deer and crashed into it. Beatty and his passenger 49 year old Mary Grasz were airlifted by Med Flight to UW Hospitals and Clinics in Madison to be treated for their injuries. Their conditions were not released. The crash remains under investigation.