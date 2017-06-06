Grant County Crash Sends Two To the Hospital

A one vehicle crash in Grant County Sunday morning injured two people. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by 24 year old Justin Christopher of Platteville was traveling west on County Road O at around 7:15 a.m., when his car left the road. The vehicle then traveled down a steep embankment and rolled one time before coming to rest. Christopher was trapped and had to be extricated by members from the Platteville Fire Department. A passenger, 19 year old Brook Minett also of Platteville was injured as well. Both Christopher and Minett were airlifted by Med Flight to UW Hospitals and Clinics in Madison. The release says Christopher will be charged with Knowingly Operating While Suspended Causing Great Bodily Harm, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.