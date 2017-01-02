Grand River Brings In Millions For Local Economy

The Grand River Center in Dubuque generated nearly 10 million dollars for the city’s economy in 2016, according to its’ annual report. Our coverage partner at KCRG TV tells us Platinum Hospitality, which manages the events center will present the report to the Dubuque City Council Tuesday. The report notes the center had events 90% of the days in the past year. The report says nearly 185 thousand people came to events at the center, 55 thousand of them from out of town. That generated 9.7 million for the local economy. Those numbers are all increases from the previous year. According to its’ budget the city will spend 383-thousand dollars this fiscal year supporting the Grand River Center’s services. Corporate events had the biggest increase at the Grand River Center last year, while social events declined.