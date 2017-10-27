Grand Opera House Hosting “Terror at the Grand”

Dubuquers looking to get spooked this weekend can stop by one of Dubuque’s most historic performance venues. The Grand Opera House is hosting what they’re calling “Terror at the Grand” each night through Monday. This is just the second time in the venue’s 127 years that it has hosted a haunted house. Event Manager Michelle Brandenburg says each trip through will bring different scares. Tickets are $10 each, though a less scary version called ‘Light Fright’ is available for $5.