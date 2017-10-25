Governor Reynolds And Lt. Governor Gregg Tour Turning Point 

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds made a stop in Dubuque today to tour the Turning Point Drug Treatment Center at Mercy Hospital. The center was established nearly three years ago to address the opioid crisis that has plagued the Tri-State area over the past couple of years. A number of people have died from opioid and heroin abuse during that time period. Reynolds says she still has a lot to learn about how treatment centers like Turning Point operate.Turning Point Director Malissa Spranger says Governor Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Greg were on A fact-finding mission during their tour of the center. Nearly three years ago, Dubuque was named a high intensity drug trafficking area by the White House National Drug Control Policy Council, which enabled Mercy to secure a 700-thousand dollar grant to establish Turning Point. But Spranger says more money will be needed for the continuation of the program. State Representative Shannon Lundgren of Peosta is part of a committee that will make recommendations to the Governor on how to address he opioid crisis next month. One of those recommendations will be providing funding for drug treatment centers like Turning Point, but Lundgren says they’ll also need help from the local and federal governments. Governor Reynolds has declared this week as “Opioid Awareness Week.”