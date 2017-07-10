Governor Candidate Norris to Visit Dubuque, Maquoketa

One of the Democrats hoping to unseat Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds next fall will wrap up his campaign kickoff tour in Dubuque this week. Former Iowa Democratic Party Chair John Norris launched his campaign at his family’s farm near Red Oak on Saturday. He’s now in the midst of a 20-city tour across Iowa. The last stop on that trek will be in Dubuque on Thursday, where Norris will host what’s being called a “discussion on Iowa Values” at The Smokestack. That event will begin at 4:30 PM. Earlier in the afternoon, at 2:00, Norris will hold another discussion at the public library in Maquoketa. Norris’ past experience also includes being Tom Vilsack’s Chief of Staff during Vilsack’s time as Iowa Governor and as US Secretary of Agriculture.