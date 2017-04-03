Gorsuch Hearings Continue…Leftist Moreno Wins Ecuador Presidential Election…Flood Kills 200 in Colombia

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Senate panel is opening a weeklong partisan showdown over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. This comes as Democrats are steadily amassing the votes to block Neil Gorsuch and force Republicans to unilaterally change long-standing rules to confirm him. The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) – Leftist candidate Lenin Moreno appears to have won Ecuador’s presidential election, but his opposition rival is refusing to recognize the results. With more than 97 percent of ballots counted, Moreno has garnered 51 percent of the vote. Conservative banker Guillermo Lasso has a little less than 49 percent, and he’s calling on his supporters to take to the streets to guard against “fraud.” About 224,000 votes separate the candidates.

MOCOA, Colombia (AP) – Survivors in the southern Colombian city of Mocoa are still desperately searching for loved ones following a devastating flood that’s claimed more than 200 lives. At least 43 of the dead were children, who were in bed when the floods surged through the city Friday night and early Saturday. One 52-year-old resident says two of her nephews, ages 6 and 11, were killed when their house was destroyed. But the boys’ mother managed to save her 18-month-old.

CAIRO (AP) – Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi visits the White House today. El-Sissi is a former general who was elected, but rules with a heavy hand. And he may find a kindred spirit in President Donald Trump. The two first met in September at New York’s Plaza Hotel, with Trump calling el-Sissi “a fantastic guy” and proclaiming they had “good chemistry.” His office says el-Sissi became the first foreign leader to congratulate Trump on his surprise electoral win.

DENVER (AP) – The Associated Press has learned economic damage from a Colorado mine waste spill caused by the Environmental Protection Agency may be far less than originally feared. Farmers, business owners and residents initially said they suffered $1.2 billion in lost income, property damage and personal injuries from the 2015 spill at the Gold King Mine. The total now appears to be about $420 million after attorneys for a handful of New Mexico property owners slashed their claims by $780 million.