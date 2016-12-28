Goodwill Accepting Tax Deductible Items

The end of the year is getting close, but you still have time to give away used items and get a tax deduction. Our coverage partners at KCRG TV tell us that Goodwill will accept those things you no longer want and will even help you take them out of your car. Goodwill Regional Manager Matt Borrmann in Dubuque recommends donating some types of items at this time of year to help others beat the winter cold. The last day to donate items and get the tax deduction is this Saturday. Goodwill will be open from 9 am to 9 pm. And of course, other charity locations will also accept your items as donations.