Gonzaga, North Carolina to clash Monday…Hoops Hall grows by 11…Kang leads in Houston

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Freshman Zach Collins delivered 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks in 23 minutes as Gonzaga knocked off South Carolina, 77-73 to reach the NCAA championship game. Gonzaga saw a 65-51 lead become a two-point deficit when South Carolina went on a 16-0 run, but the Zags went back on top for good when Collins hit a 3-pointer. Nigel Williams-Goss scored a game-high 23 points for the Bulldogs, who will carry a 37-1 record into Monday’s game in Glendale, Ariz.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – North Carolina has advanced to Monday’s NCAA title game by getting 25 points and 14 boards from Kennedy Meeks in a 77-76 triumph over Oregon. Meeks missed two free throws with 5.8 seconds left, but he helped the Tar Heels ice the victory by grabbing an offensive rebound following a pair of misses by Joel Berry II at the line moments later. Justin Jackson added 22 points to the victory.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) – Two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, Kansas coach Bill Self, former Chicago Bulls executive Jerry Krause and former UConn star Rebecca Lobo are part of this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame class. The Hall announced the 11-person class Saturday on Twitter. Others in the class include Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw and Texas high school coach Robert Hughes.

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) – Sung Kang saw his lead cut in half during third-round play at the PGA’s Houston Open. Kang opened with a six-stroke lead before firing a 1-under 71 that puts him 17 under heading into the final round. He’s now three shots ahead of Rickie Fowler, who fired a 67 on Saturday.

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) – Lexi Thompson is the leader through three rounds of the LPGA’s first major of the season. Thompson carded a 5-under 67 to take a two-shot advantage over Suzann Pettersen at the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Thompson also completed the last 10 holes of a 67 earlier Saturday as the field played catch-up following Thursday’s weather delay.