Golden Knights in Dubuque

One of the main attractions of past years is back for this year’s annual July 3rd Airshow and Fireworks in Dubuque. The US Army’s Golden Knights parachute team will perform four jumps around the Tri-States on Sunday and Monday, with two of those jumps coming during the airshow along the river. Show organizer Perry Mason says the Golden Knights choose to come to Dubuque over the dozens of other requests they receive. The Golden Knights’ first jump of their time in Dubuque will come Sunday night, when they will land in the Kennedy Mall parking lot. The jump at the Kennedy Mall is planned to start at 7 pm with activities to start at 1 pm Sunday afternoon. This year will be the 18th time in the last 19 years that the Golden Knights have participated in the airshow.