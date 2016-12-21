Germans Seek Suspect in Truck Attack…Last 3,000 People Waiting to Leave Aleppo…Utah Man Pays for 5,000 School Lunches

BERLIN (AP) – German media are reporting that authorities have identified and are searching for a suspect in connection with Monday’s deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market. Reports say the police have found documents in the truck cab that were issued to a Tunisian man. German authorities had two people in custody, but released them because of insufficient evidence.

BEIRUT (AP) – Some 60 buses are waiting to leave eastern Aleppo – the final step that surrenders the Syrian opposition foothold to the government. Some 3,000 rebel fighters and civilians are waiting to board the buses for what may be the last convoy out of the enclave. A group of U.N. observers are expected to arrive soon to monitor the final exodus from the city.

LONDON (AP) – British police say children as young as 4 years old are possible victims in the sex abuse scandal in British soccer, and that scandal might be spreading to other sports. Police say there have been 819 referrals to the nation-wide investigator, and that 429 victims are between 4 and 20 years old. And authorities say there are 155 potential suspects. The scandal was sparked by former professionals coming forward about the abuse they suffered as youngsters.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina lawmakers are holding a special session today to consider repealing a law that limits protections for LGBT people. The law, passed earlier this year, for example, limits which bathrooms transgender people can use in public schools and government buildings.

LAYTON, Utah (AP) – A Utah man has donated $2,000 to his old school district to cover more than 5,000 meals for kids with outstanding lunch balances. Damon Burton now owns website development and marketing companies, but he grew up eating free- and reduced-lunch at school. He tells the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, “I understand the value in helping out because I was a direct recipient of that help in my younger years.”