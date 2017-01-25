Gehrts: Streak of Sunless Days Could End Friday

Our streak of days without sunshine should come to an end by the end of this week. That’s according to KCRG meteorologist Justin Gehrts, who says it’s possible we could see a partly sunny sky on Friday. By then, Gehrts says Dubuque will be approaching a two week stretch since we had a full day of sunshine. A streak of sunless days that long is rare, even during the winter months. If we don’t see the sun on Friday or over the weekend, Gehrts says we’ll have an even better chance at a clear sky on Monday.