Gehrts: June Rain Unlikely to Reach Normal Level

Some soaking rains in the middle of June weren’t enough to counteract a very dry start to the month. That means many areas around Dubuque will fall below normal for June rainfall, according to meteorologist Justin Gehrts from our coverage partner, KCRG-TV. The Dubuque area saw virtually no rain for the first two weeks of June, and even when the rains did come, they were spotty in most places. So far this month, the Dubuque Regional Airport has received about 1.7 inches of rain. That’s about two inches below normal. Meanwhile at Hempstead High School, there’s been more than two inches of rain reported in June. Gehrts says the scattered nature of those rain showers is something that’s been seen across eastern Iowa. Even with this month’s rain falling below normal, given how wet the spring was, most areas aren’t in much danger of getting too dry. There are rain chances in the forecast each day through Friday. The best likelihood for heavy rain comes tomorrow or Thursday night.