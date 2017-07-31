Gas Prices Tick Up as July Closes

Travelers in the Tri-States have seen an increase in gas prices over the past few weeks, and analysts say that trend is likely to continue through the end of the summer. According to Gail Weinholzer from AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa has gone up almost a dime since early July. Weinholzer says this summer has run contrary to usual trends, with prices increasing late in the summer after remaining steady earlier in the season. July is typically the peak of the summer driving season, so suppliers may have boosted prices lately in an effort to make up for the low prices between Memorial Day and the 4th of July. It’s common for people to use the final weeks of the summer to squeeze in one more trip before school starts. Weinholzer says that additional demand will likely boost prices by another five or ten cents before they start to drop after Labor Day. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas within the city of Dubuque is $2.22, a couple of cents below the statewide average.