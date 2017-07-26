Gas Leak In Epworth Prompts Evacuation

A ruptured gas line prompted the evacuation of at least fifteen people from their homes in Epworth this morning. A release from the police department says the incident happened a few minutes after 10 A.M. near the intersection of 1st Avenue NE and 1st Street NE. A gas line was struck by a piece of construction equipment while crews were doing street repairs. The residents were displaced for about an hour. They were allowed to return to their homes after the leak was repaired. No injuries were reported.